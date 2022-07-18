Legal expert weighs in on Belton High murder suspect bond reduction

6 News legal expert says trials like Caysen Allison's can take several years. Sometimes the system can't handle that, so bond is reduced.

BELTON, Texas — Central Texans have been vocal about the reduced bond for the Belton High School deadly stabbing suspect, who was let out on Friday afternoon.

Caysen Allison, 18, reportedly stabbed and killed 18-year-old Jose Rodriguez in May. He was indicted for murder in June with a bond set at $1 million.

Last Wednesday, a judge decided to reduce the amount to $175,000.

"If a person is out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor, that is an expense that the defendant's going to incur, not the state and not the county," 6 News Legal Expert, Liz Mitchell, said.

She added that people can be let out on a reduced bond for many reasons.

"Sometimes trials take several years and the system simply can't support that," Mitchell said. "You know, we can't hold every single person who's charged with a violent offense in jail until their trial date."

She also mentioned that if a defendant does not have a criminal history, that comes into play. However, Allison has a prior misdemeanor.

In order to ensure the safety of the public, the court stipulated Allison wear an ankle bracelet, remain under house arrest, conduct routine drug tests and reside at a residence where he has support.

Mitchell said reducing the bond is because the legal system does not want to punish people for having less money.

"So we don't want to say okay, you don't have any money so you have to stay in jail until your trial date, so that's kind of why we came up with bail bonds," Mitchell added.