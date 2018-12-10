MARQUEZ, Texas — The Leon County Commissioner who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge after choking and punching his wife in March will keep his job, officials said Friday.

Because Commissioner William Dean Stanford pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor instead of the initial felony charge, he was able to keep his seat.

At a county commissioner's meeting, officials said voters can ask for Stanford's resignation, but he is not required to give up his job.

According to court documents, Stanford and his wife, Christie Stanford got into an argument on March 25 that turned physical when she would not return his cellphone.

Court documents said Dean Standford choked his wife until hse nearly passed out, hit her in the face and punched her in the jaw. Court documents said Stanford chased his wife into a bathroom where she tried to hide in a bathtub. Dean Standford ended the assault when the couple’s youngest son went into the bathroom, court records said.

According to court documents, Christie Stanford said her husband “rushed her to put on makeup to cover her bruises” before she went to work the next day and asked her to pray. When she refused to pray, he cursed at her and told her the fight was her fault, court documents said.

An investigator, who interviewed Christie Stanford at the Leon County Sheriff's Office Jail, said that while photographing her injuries, she saw bruises on the victim’s left eye through the makeup and several other bruises and marks on the victim's face and neck, court records said.

Though the victim did not want to press charges, she said she wanted the incident to be documented “in case anything happened to her,” court records said.

According to the documents, Dean Stanford made reference to threatening to “burn the house down with her (the victim) in it to keep her from getting it in the divorce.”

Dean Stanford was charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence. A judge ordered that he remain at least 250 feet away from Christie Stanford.

Dean Stanford was also ordered to complete a batterer’s intervention prevention program or anger management, serve 12 months probation, 180 hours of community service, pay more than $3,800 in fines and fees and attend a drug offender’s education, according to court documents.

KCEN Channel 6 obtained a document Dean Stanford signed after his conviction for Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 2018.

