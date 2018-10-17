MOUND, Texas — According to the National Weather Service, the Leon River is expected to peak at over 30 feet. That peak is 8 feet higher than the flood line for the river's bank.

The rain storms over the past week caused massive flooding in the Coryell County area. One area hit hard was the town of Mound. FM 1829 leading into the south end of town was completely covered by water.

Brent Sims owns land in the area and has worked to try and prepare for the flooding. Despite the preparations the rain still flooded a chunk of his land.

"I sunk the tractor within five minutes," said Sims. "I was able to get out, but it's pretty wet."

The wet spots impact the grass quality in the area and could impact his cattle.

"I have a high spot, but they don't have a lot of grazing and grass to eat," said Sims.

More rain is expected in the forecast and Sims has done all he can to lessen the possibility of flood damage.

"We can open a few gates, say a few prayers, things like that but that's about all we can do," said Sims.

