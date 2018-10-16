CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday morning the Leon River in Coryell County was at 27 feet, which is five feet above flood stage.

As a result, several roads in the area were closed, according to the Gatesville Fire Department. The list as of 10:30 a.m. included the following:

State Highway 236 at the Leon River

FM 1829 at the Leon River

FM 1829 a half mile south of FM 107, where water was reported over the road.

FM 185 and FM 929 in the Coryell City area

Straw Mill Road at the Leon River

The Gatesville Fire Department reported there may be other flooded roads in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the Leon River will continue to rise to as high as 31 feet before cresting. The NWS said that would be considered moderate to major overbank flooding.

The NWS also reported Cowhouse Creek would crest at 21 feet by Tuesday afternoon which is one foot above flood stage.

© 2018 KCEN