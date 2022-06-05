'Let's do it' | Waco Challenger Little League getting $ 8.9 million in funding

The league is getting help from the city to expand its program's funding for more opportunities.

WACO, Texas — Almost 32 years ago, Lupe Rosas, Michelle McCollum and the late Don Deatherage knew they had a tough task ahead when they decided to take charge of a baseball league designed for special needs kids.

It hadn't been done in the area before so they had no one to show them the ropes. It was a league all their own.

"We knew nothing about special needs kids and what do we do and how do we handle them and the wheelchairs and there were a lot of questions," Rosas continued "Don said we know little league."

That was all they needed to know to get the ball rolling.

The league started with three teams and ten kids on each team. Since then the league has grown to fourteen teams and fielded as many as 200 kids.

The city took notice of this growth and is now rewarding it.

"As the city got involved they said, you know, with this restructuring over here, we're going to build you two new fields," Rosas told 6 News as he perked up with a big smile. "We thought, great. Let's do it."

Thanks to $8.9 million in funding, the program will get two new fields and construction for those new ball fields could begin as early as next month. Rosas and the league are excited to give the kids a chance to see their hard work and passion for baseball pay off.

But he also assured me that this league isn't just a showcase for the family, it's must-see television every time the challenger little league kids take the field.

"Spend ten minutes and watch these guys play. You'll be surprised at what you see and what you take away."