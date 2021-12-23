'Let's Move' organization holds first annual Christmas party for members of the community

Families that attended the event had lots of fun and were able to enjoy music, free food and plenty of toys for children to take home.

KILLEEN, Texas — Christmas is on a Saturday this year but one community organization found a way to give back this year.

Members of the Let’s Move community organization spent Thursday afternoon getting into the holiday spirit by preparing for their first annual Christmas party.



"We are trying to get the community together to have some kind of joy with us this holiday. “We know it has been rough. So, we are just trying to collectively come together," said Reshard Hicks, a member of Let’s Move.



The Christmas party took place at the Twice As Funny comedy lounge on E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Families had lots of fun and were able to enjoy music, free food and toys for the children to take home.



"I think giving back is important, especially with what we have been going through as a society with the pandemic,” said Chris Owusu, a member of Let’s Move.

The organization started in Killeen a few years ago. Their mission is to advance, expand, and empower everyday people politically, socially, and economically. they say the community helps to drive them.

Ashley Hicks is also a member of Let's Move. She believes this is exactly what the community needed, especially due to the pandemic.

"The past two years with the Covid pandemic everybody is in need,” said Ashley Hicks. “So the community keeps us going honestly."