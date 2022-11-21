Central Texas LGBTQ+ groups react to Colorado shooting

The Colorado shooting has shaken people in the LGBTQ+ community and they wish the violence would stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAYLOR, Texas — A Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting left five dead and 17 others shot and has taken a toll on the LGBTQ+ community in Central Texas.

The shooting happened just before midnight at Club Q, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was found inside the nightclub after police responded to calls of an active shooter, police said. He was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation and is in custody, according to police.

Central Texas Pride Community Center board president Stephan Gaeth is worried about how shootings like these will negatively impact the LGBTQ+ youth who may be afraid to be their true selves.

"The main reason we're even here is for safety and connection and just to make sure we're not losing any more of our kids. In reality, we didn't just lose five kids last night. Do you know how many others we lost to suicide and other tragic things?" Gaeth explained.

The CTPCC exists to raise awareness, provide support, and create safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families in the Brazos Valley.

Gaeth still wants to hold mental health classes and self defense sessions to keep doing the much needed work for the LGBTQ+ community in spite of the tragedy in Colorado and any other tragedies that have negatively affected the community.

Taylor Pride, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group in Taylor, posted their thoughts on the Colorado shooting on their Facebook page.

Taylor Pride president Denise Rodgers says those who identify as LGBTQ+ should not be afraid to go to the club, grocery shop, or simply step out of the front door every day.

But her organization will use this tragic situation to keep pushing towards being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and being a voice to the voiceless.

"Check in on your LGBTQIA friends and family because we're not ok. We recommend advocates to not remain silent, create safe spaces right now for our community, and support organizations that are out there doing the work," Rodgers shared.