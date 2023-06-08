Lightning strike causes Temple house fire

Temple Fire and Rescue said no one was injured, but extensive damage was done to the home.

TEMPLE, Texas — Three people have been displaced from their home in Temple after a lightning strike caused a damaging house fire, according to a statement by the City of Temple.

The City said Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Crews reportedly found heavy smoke coming from a two-story home. When firefighters entered the home, they said they found heavy fire in the upper level and attic.

Temple Fire and Rescue said crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, and the blaze was extinguished completely by 5:13 p.m., but the house was still heavily damaged.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire, but three residents of the home will be displaced because of the fire damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The City of Temple reported the cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike, and nearby neighbors saw the strike occur.

Temple Fire and Rescue said they responded to the fire with 10 units and 22 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.