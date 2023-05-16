Lightning strike kills man, injures child in Bosque County

The child was found unresponsive and rushed to emergency treatment.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were hit by lightning in Bosque County on Monday, according to the Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

First responders found an adult male and a 6-year-old boy when they arrived on the scene. The adult was dead and the child was unresponsive, but still breathing.

The child was taken for emergency treatment. His current condition is unknown. Their identities have not been made public.

In a post on social media, Sheriff Hendricks wrote, "Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child."