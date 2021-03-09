Lights, camera, action: Waco's new 14-screen Cinemark theater is set to open in three weeks

Cottonwood Creek Market will introduce its new theater on Oct. 7

WACO, Texas — Starting Oct. 7, you will be able to grab some popcorn and catch a movie at the new Cinemark theater at Waco's Cottonwood Creek Market.

Located at the intersection of I-35 and Hwy 6, movie-goers will be able to experience the 143-acre theater and all it has to offer.

According to NewQuest properties, the theater will include 14 auditoriums with "advanced technology and customer-preferred amenities."

Each auditorium will come equipped with oversized electric-powered recliners, reserved seating, and 4k digital projection powered by Barco with RealD 3D capability.

According to NewQuest, the new Cotton Creek Market will also offer "an impressive lineup of trendy restaurants, entertainment, and various retail shops in its 285,000 square feet of space covering 63 acres."