Popular Houston blogger dies unexpectedly days after giving birth

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached interview with Lilly Beltran originally aired on our "Give Mia a Minute" podcast on Sept. 3, 2019.

A popular Houston blogger described as “an angel on earth” passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, just a week after the birth of her daughter.

Lilly Beltran was 33 years old.

“This morning we unexpectedly lost Lilly, our angel on earth, after a brief re-hospitalization following the birth of sweet Millie,” said a post on her Daily Craving Instagram page. “There are no words for how much our hearts ache and how much she will be missed. We know she is in a better place, dancing and rejoicing with Jesus.”

Beltran, who gave birth to Millie Elise on August 4, shared the journey of her pregnancy with 25,000 Instagram followers.

“We are smitten by her and can’t stop thanking the Lord for choosing us to be hers💗 -Thank you to everyone who checked in and for the overwhelming show of love on stories last night. We love and appreciate you all! #MissMillieElise #OurDaughter,” she posted the day after Millie was born.

She and husband Erick also have two sons, Mason and Evan.

On Daily Craving, Beltran shared stories about parenthood, style tips, wellness advice and recipes.

She was featured in a 2019 segment of KHOU 11 News anchor Mia Gradney’s “Give Mia a Minute” podcast.

A gofundme.com page has been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses, along with an educational fund for the children.

“Lilly was a beautiful soul inside and out; her whole world revolved around her family. She would give anything for them, they were her pride and joy!” the gofundme.com post says. “Lilly loved God, her family, and her friends. She loved cooking and baking with her boys and watching them play sports. They loved the Astros!”

