WACO, Texas — Electric scooters could be zipping around downtown Waco once again.

The city received nine proposals to bring a scooter service to the area and interviewed with three companies. Lime was the company selected and was ranked as the top vendor in early February.

The city will have a yearlong pilot program and will have the option to extend the program for an additional year.

"We are really excited to be here and really excited to work with the City of Waco on the project," Director of Government Relations for Lime Niko Probst said.

The company operates in nearby Austin and is the largest micro-mobility program in the world with operations in more than 120 cities across 30 countries.

"Having a warehouse and facility in nearby Austin allows us to scale," Probst said. "We've been looking for opportunities for growth in the broader Central Texas region. Because we have such a large facility and great program in Austin, Waco makes a lot of sense for us."

He added that Lime riders must watch a series of educational modules before taking their first ride. The company will also host face-to-face events where community members can learn to ride the scooters.

Lime scooters will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will not be allowed for riding or parking at Baylor, Cameron Park, the Waco Zoo or Sul Ross State Park.

"I think Lime will do Waco a great job," Waco City Councilman Jim Holmes said. "It's very important to the city as we have a big tourist element."

Last year, the company Gotcha Bikes was set to debut their line of electric bikes and scooters in downtown Waco, but the deal fell through.

