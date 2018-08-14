LIMESTONE COUNTY, TEXAS -- — On Tuesday, Limestone County Commissioners approved a resolution opposing the proposed site of Waco's new landfill.

Residents in Axtell and Limestone County say they are prepared to fight with the city of Waco when it comes to placing the 502 acre landfill in their backyard.

"We're asking them to go back and find a place in their own county to dump their trash,” said Limestone County Commissioner Richard Duncan.

The proposed site is at the intersection of State Highway 31 and T.K. Parkway. The land sits in both Axtell and Limestone county. Duncan says the landfill is bad for their roads.

“Not to mention there's a water shed that runs through that area,” said Duncan. “We are worried about the pollutions that might come about in our surface waters. There’s a lot of folks here who do not want a landfill as a neighbor.”

Duncan says he's going to ask that all cities in Limestone County oppose the landfill too. Residents in Axtell have been at the forefront of this battle and say this is a huge victory for them.

"The more that we look into this thing and the more we find out and realize the biggest loser in this whole deal is the citizens of Waco,” said Axtell Superintendent J.R. Proctor. “I would encourage them to call their county commissioner and representative to ask them why they are spending millions of dollars on this purchase."

They say they'll continue to make a strong stance on this issue.

"Without being represented in this decision we felt it is in our best interest to have our voices heard."

Limestone County Commissioners say they are ready to take legal action over the landfill if necessary.

McLennan County Commissioners are expected to vote on their own resolution on Tuesday, August 21.

