JEWETT, Texas — A Limestone County inmate who escaped police custody Tuesday was captured Thursday, officials said.

Tristan Neason was found at a discount liquor store in Jewett after someone reported a suspicious person, the Limestone County Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page. The person confronted Neason who identified himself as Josh Smith, the department said.

Neason was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail in Centerville. Once officials confirmed his identity, Neason was transferred back to Limestone County Jail.

This is the second Neason evaded authorities.

On Tuesday, Neason escaped custody Tuesday at the Limestone County courthouse. He escaped jail staff around noon after he was transported with several other inmates for scheduled hearings.

After the hearings, the inmates were being taken back to the vehicle when Neason got away, officials said.

"You never want this to happen," said Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson." But as many times as we go to the courthouse during the years for it to happen once is bad enough. We will go back and review our operating procedures and how we move inmates around and make the appropriate changes so that we don't see this happen again."

In May, Neason escaped from the backseat of a patrol vehicle after being taken into custody on several felony warrants.

He was captured then after he crashed a vehicle and tried to run into a house in Temple.

