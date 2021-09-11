Limited low-income housing options in Waco, forcing many to the streets

As the city continues to expand and grow, the question of where will low-income individuals live is being asked.

WACO, Texas — Under a bridge, near the train, or maybe in an old tent: That is home for nearly 220 homeless people living in Waco.

The last homeless count was taken in January 2021, but the number could rise as the city begins to develop new projects and tear down old motels, in addition to the cost of living continuing to rise in the city.

The facelift happening in Central Texas is natural and to be expected, but it is having a negative effect on many working people who are trying to pay for lodging with limited availability.

Carlton Willis is the associative executive director of programs at Mission Waco, an organization that is addressing poverty in the city. He says the options in town are dwindling when it comes to affordable housing.

“We really don’t have affordable housing, haven’t had affordable housing for years now," he said. "For all the development that’s going on, the closing down of one of the motels, it just increases the barriers, the obstacles we face in trying to get someone housed."

Driving in Downtown Waco on any given day will reveal construction, development, new coffee shops and apartments. All of this is nice for the city, but hard on people who rely on the area for cheap housing, Willis said.

The latest example of low-income housing closing was the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 1024 Austin Ave. While the motel was rundown and was rumored to have its issues, it was a place many called home, Willis said.

The motel will be demolished in December and its residents have already been removed. The city is providing a financial pledge and tax-cut for the new development, which will include apartments, condos and retail space.

“Finding a place for the people that we serve, you’re talking about entry level positions and work and so they don’t make enough to afford a place to live," Willis said.

One man, John, who is currently looking for work and living in a homeless encampment said it's hard finding anyone to give him a chance. That, in turn, has made it impossible to pay for any sort of housing, he said.

“A lot of it, once they find out you’re homeless, they just don’t want to give you a chance and coming from another state, different rules," he said.

John used to be a chef in Las Vegas, cooking mostly at steakhouses, he said. He moved to Texas after losing his job and says a series of unfortunate events has led him to being homeless for two years.

"It's hard when you’re homeless," he said. "No address to put down and just give us a job, give us a chance, that’s pretty much it.”

Willis and others like Dusty Kirk, who runs the Hangar, a non-profit organization providing food, resources and showers to the homeless community says they just want the city to consider these people.

6 News reached out to several city officials, including Mayor Dillon Meek, but we did not hear back by the time this story was published.

“I wish that in the planning, it’s easy to plan for all the big buildings and development, but it's harder to plan, it should be part of the plan with gentrification. It’s just not happening quick enough and there are people who need help now," Kirk said.

Kirk said a good option for the city would be similar to the Community First Village outside of Austin, which is a donation-based community that houses hundreds of people. They are tiny homes that have a mix of incomes living there.

“Has the ideal layout of a community that would work well for the population we serve. It’s an individual house, community kitchen, community bathrooms, a lot of community interaction," Kirk said.

Ultimately, Kirk and Willis, are hoping that the people who currently live in Waco and are struggling are not forgotten about as the city continues to expand.