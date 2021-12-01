Limited time offer: Waco Regional Airport will offer TSA PreCheck

Waco Regional Airport will allow travelers to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck program from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10.

WACO, Texas — Calling all Central Texas travelers!

Waco Regional Airport will allow travelers to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck program from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10.

TSA PreCheck is expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear, and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes, according to officials.

The pop-up office will be located inside the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area.

The enrollment process must be completed in person at the enrollment location for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.

Per the news release, the application fee is $85 and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash or personal checks are not accepted.

More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck program nationwide.