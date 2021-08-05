Linda Ethridge, Waco's first woman elected mayor, has died

WACO, Texas — Former Waco City Council member Linda Ethridge and the city's first woman elected mayor passed away over the weekend, according to the City of Waco.
Linda Ethridge served on the city council from 1993 to 2000 and was elected mayor in 2000. Ethridge also served on the Waco Independent School District school board.
"Ethridge was instrumental in the fight for Waco's water quality and stopping water pollution," the city's public information office said in a Facebook post. "She was also vital to the project involving the raising of the water level in Lake Waco to ensure an adequate water supply for future Waco generations. She was well-known for her no-nonsense approach to leadership."
Her husband, Dr. Ken Ethridge, was a prominent physician in Waco and passed away in 2019.