List | Area schools that have gone remote due to COVID-19

TEXAS, USA —
J.H. Hines Elementary School
- In-person classes halted starting November 16.
- Remote instruction will be offered through the Thanksgiving break and in-person classes will resume Monday, November 30.
Cesar Chavez Middle School
- In-person classes halted starting November 16.
- Remote instruction will be offered through the Thanksgiving break and in-person classes will resume Monday, November 30.
Waco High School
- Students will continue learning remotely through November 30, after Thanksgiving break.
University High School
- Will go remote for one week.
Other Waco ISD campuses that have transitioned to remote learning:
- G.W. Carver Middle School*
- Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy (back to in-person Oct. 19)
- Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy (back to in-person Oct. 19)
- Lake Air Montessori Magnet School
- Indian Spring Middle School
