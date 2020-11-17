List | Area schools that have gone remote due to COVID-19

x
This story will be continuously updated as schools close or reopen.
J.H. Hines Elementary School 

  • In-person classes halted starting November 16.
  • Remote instruction will be offered through the Thanksgiving break and in-person classes will resume Monday, November 30.

Cesar Chavez Middle School

  • In-person classes halted starting November 16.
  • Remote instruction will be offered through the Thanksgiving break and in-person classes will resume Monday, November 30.

Waco High School

  • Students will continue learning remotely through November 30, after Thanksgiving break.

University High School

  • Will go remote for one week.

Other Waco ISD campuses that have transitioned to remote learning:

  • G.W. Carver Middle School*
  • Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy (back to in-person Oct. 19)
  • Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy (back to in-person Oct. 19)
  • Lake Air Montessori Magnet School 
  • Indian Spring Middle School

