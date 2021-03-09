LIST | Events in Bell County this weekend remembering 20th anniversary of 9/11

From food distribution events to memorials, a variety of events will be held starting Friday, Sept. 10 and through the weekend.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A number of cities, departments and organizations are holding events this weekend to remember the tragic 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. From food distribution events to memorials, a variety of events will be held starting Friday, Sept. 10 and through the weekend to honor those who tragically passed and those who helped out in the hours, days, weeks and months after the attacks.

Here's a list of events:

Friday, Sept. 10

What: Veteran owned Young Daughter's funeral home is showing her support by offering first and last responders free meals.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Young's Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple

Why: Veteran owner Sabrina Young wants to show her support for Temple's first responders by offering a free meal.

"We are a passionate cause we are a vet owned business. We want to give back to police, fire, sheriffs, and EMS because all of us are in it together." she said.

Saturday, Sept. 11

City of Temple: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

What: The Temple Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. You can register for the event here. Tickets are going for $15, first responders can use the code "First21."

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Temple High School Wildcat Stadium, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple

Fort Hood Area Military Family Drive-Thru Food Distribution

What: Fort Hood is hosting a food distribution event for Fort Hood Area Military families.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Food Care Center, 210 North 16th St. in Killeen

Why: According to the Eventbrite page for the event, "families will receive a bundle of healthy, nutritious food – including protein, a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, breakfast items, canned goods, household items, and coupons for future purchases."

Bell County: Walk to End Alzheimer's

What: Bell county is hosting their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 600 Confederate Park in Belton

Why: This event is to help raise funds for The Alzheimer's Association. According to the Walk to End Alzheimer's website, "all local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more."

What: The university will be planting 3,000 American flags to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

When: 7 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial, 900 College St. in Belton

Sunday, Sept. 12

The Tabernacle Choir At Temple Square: 9/11 Coming Together

What: The Tabernacle Choir will be streaming an encore musical program that is centered around the events of 9/11.

When: 9:30 a.m.