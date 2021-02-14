LIST: Energy Officials give tips on how to conserve energy amid winter storm

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is requesting all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use as much as possible from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16

TYLER, Texas — As Texas braces for the record-breaking winter storm, energy officials are worried that between increased demand and weather conditions, there may not be enough power generation to meet the high demand for electricity.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is requesting all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use as much as possible Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

"The state is currently experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures and higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units," ONCOR said in a press release.

Here are steps East Texans can take to help conserve energy:

Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.