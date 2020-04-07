LIST | Central Texas events canceled due to the coronavirus

With local events thrown into question about whether or not they will go on as scheduled this year, we put together a list of officially canceled events.

TEXAS, USA — As coronavirus cases continue to rise locally and across the state, area event organizers are forced to choose between moving ahead with events as scheduled or cancelling them as a precaution against the coronavirus.

With numerous local events thrown into question, we put together a list of events canceled. This list will be updated as cancellations become known.

Here are the events canceled so far this year:

All-American Drive-In Fireworks Show in Temple

Waco's Fourth on the Brazos

Brazos Nights concert series in Waco

Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival

Westfest in West, Texas

Waco Parks and Recreation Summer Camps (will be replaced with virtual activities)

Margarita and Salsa Festival at the Extraco Events Center in Waco