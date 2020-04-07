LIST | Central Texas events canceled due to the coronavirus

TEXAS, USA — As coronavirus cases continue to rise locally and across the state, area event organizers are forced to choose between moving ahead with events as scheduled or cancelling them as a precaution against the coronavirus.
With numerous local events thrown into question, we put together a list of events canceled. This list will be updated as cancellations become known.
Here are the events canceled so far this year:
- All-American Drive-In Fireworks Show in Temple
- Waco's Fourth on the Brazos
- Brazos Nights concert series in Waco
- Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival
- Westfest in West, Texas
- Waco Parks and Recreation Summer Camps (will be replaced with virtual activities)
- Margarita and Salsa Festival at the Extraco Events Center in Waco
