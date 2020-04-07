x
LIST | Central Texas events canceled due to the coronavirus

With local events thrown into question about whether or not they will go on as scheduled this year, we put together a list of officially canceled events.

TEXAS, USA — As coronavirus cases continue to rise locally and across the state, area event organizers are forced to choose between moving ahead with events as scheduled or cancelling them as a precaution against the coronavirus.

With numerous local events thrown into question, we put together a list of events canceled. This list will be updated as cancellations become known. 

Here are the events canceled so far this year: 

  • All-American Drive-In Fireworks Show in Temple
  • Waco's Fourth on the Brazos
  • Brazos Nights concert series in Waco
  • Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival 
  • Westfest in West, Texas
  • Waco Parks and Recreation Summer Camps (will be replaced with virtual activities) 
  • Margarita and Salsa Festival at the Extraco Events Center in Waco

