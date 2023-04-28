x
Central Texas school districts releasing students early ahead of severe weather

This list will show any schools releasing students early due to anticipated severe weather.
Credit: KCEN

CENTRAL, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: Here is an updated list of school districts releasing students early due to anticipated severe weather conditions. 

  • Gholson ISD releasing at 2 p.m. 
  • La Vega ISD releasing at 1:30 p.m. 
  • Lorena ISD releasing at 3 p.m. 
  • Midway ISD releasing at 2:30 p.m. 
  • Waco ISD releasing at 2:45 p.m. -- Secondary School bus routes will begin at 5 p.m.
  • A&M Central Texas has closed campus, and are allowing all non-essential personnel to leave for the day.

6 News will continue to update this list as we monitor the school districts

