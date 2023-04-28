Central Texas school districts releasing students early ahead of severe weather

CENTRAL, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: Here is an updated list of school districts releasing students early due to anticipated severe weather conditions.
- Gholson ISD releasing at 2 p.m.
- La Vega ISD releasing at 1:30 p.m.
- Lorena ISD releasing at 3 p.m.
- Midway ISD releasing at 2:30 p.m.
- Waco ISD releasing at 2:45 p.m. -- Secondary School bus routes will begin at 5 p.m.
- A&M Central Texas has closed campus, and are allowing all non-essential personnel to leave for the day.
6 News will continue to update this list as we monitor the school districts