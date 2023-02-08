LIST | Numerous Central Texas cities under Stage 2 water restrictions

Bell County residents are now dealing with these water restrictions as the drought continues.

CENTRAL, Texas — As drought conditions worsen in Central Texas, many cities, specifically those in Bell County, are implementing Stage 2 water restrictions to help conserve water.

The Bell County Water Control & Improvement District 1 (WCID 1) and the Brazos River Authority have initiated a Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan in order to target a 10-percent reduction in water usage.

The Stage 2 plan, which is affecting every entity that gets their water supply from Lake Belton, is defined as moderate water shortage conditions.

Residents in these areas are prohibited from using water to wash cars, fill pools, water lawns and more between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily and are asked to only use water on designated days.

Violations of these orders could come with a costly fine, so in order to be clear on the restrictions, please visit the following links: