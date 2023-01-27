Looking for something to do? Check out this list of Central Texas events

There's so much to see and do this weekend in Central Texas!

There's so much to do and see in Central Texas this weekend. From testing your endurance in a 5K to catching a comedy show, here's a list of things to do this weekend.

Here's a list of events around Central Texas:

Temple

Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, 2567 S. 5th St.

Jan. 28: Temple Symphony Orchestra Concert

Temple Symphony Orchestra will host a performance featuring guest conductor Beau Benson. The performance will include Kati Agoc's Shenanigan, Igor Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: Adult: $25 cash/check $27 credit card | Student: $5 cash/check | $6 credit card

Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. 3rd St.

Shop at locally owned stores, take in the fashion show and demonstrations and discover the newest trends for 2023. Remember to enter to win one of the many prizes as well!

Time: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Cost: $10 - $30

Corkys Bar, 13 S. 2nd St.

Corkys with Turn2 Entertainment will be hosting a comedy showcase. Comics, JaMarr Johnson, Audrey Scott and Matt Markman will be performing.

Time: 6 p.m. | Cost: $10 - $25

WACO

Twisted Sisters Patio Bar, 115 Mary Ave.

Jan. 27: Live Music Friday

Twisted Sisters will be having live music and a cute atmosphere to match. Click here for more information.

Time: 7 p.m. | Cost: FREE

Waco Neighborhood, 6001 W Waco Dr.

Jan. 29: It's a Scavenger Hunt! Waco

You can play It's a Scavenger Hunt!™ in any city anywhere in the world and at any time on any day - no reservations required, according to the website.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Cost: $25

Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Clean out your stashes and bring them to this community event to swap, trade and or share unused (and gently used) art & craft supplies.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Cost: FREE

KILLEEN

Killeen Civic and Conference, 3601 S. W.S. Young Dr.

Jan. 28: International Lego Day

Killeen's Main Library and Copper Mountain Branch Library will celebrate International Lego Day at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cost: FREE

BELTON

Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM439

Jan. 28: Pizza, brews, and Jazz!

This country pizzeria will have live jazz and lots of brews and pizza. Click here for more information.

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Cost: FREE

COPPERAS COVE

The Cove Theater, 111 W Avenue D

Jan. 27 to Jan.29: Jurassic Park Showing

The Cove Theater will be hosting a special presentation of the nineties classic. It's Speilberg's masterpiece Jurassic Park back on the big screen.

Time: Click here | Cost: Adult $5.00 | MVP $7.00 | Kids 3-12 $3.00

Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W Avenue B

Jan. 28: Polar Bear Plunge 5K

This 5K Marathon will be held at the Copperas Cove City Park join or be there to cheer those who participate.

Time: 8 a.m. | Cost: FREE