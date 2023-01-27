Looking for something to do? Check out this list of Central Texas events

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on other things to do in your area.
There's so much to do and see in Central Texas this weekend. From testing your endurance in a 5K to catching a comedy show, here's a list of things to do this weekend.
Here's a list of events around Central Texas:
Temple
Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, 2567 S. 5th St.
Jan. 28: Temple Symphony Orchestra Concert
Temple Symphony Orchestra will host a performance featuring guest conductor Beau Benson. The performance will include Kati Agoc's Shenanigan, Igor Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5.
Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: Adult: $25 cash/check $27 credit card | Student: $5 cash/check | $6 credit card
Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. 3rd St.
Jan. 28: 2023 Day For Women
Shop at locally owned stores, take in the fashion show and demonstrations and discover the newest trends for 2023. Remember to enter to win one of the many prizes as well!
Time: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Cost: $10 - $30
Corkys Bar, 13 S. 2nd St.
Jan. 28: Corkys Comedy Showcase
Corkys with Turn2 Entertainment will be hosting a comedy showcase. Comics, JaMarr Johnson, Audrey Scott and Matt Markman will be performing.
Time: 6 p.m. | Cost: $10 - $25
WACO
Twisted Sisters Patio Bar, 115 Mary Ave.
Jan. 27: Live Music Friday
Twisted Sisters will be having live music and a cute atmosphere to match. Click here for more information.
Time: 7 p.m. | Cost: FREE
Waco Neighborhood, 6001 W Waco Dr.
Jan. 29: It's a Scavenger Hunt! Waco
You can play It's a Scavenger Hunt!™ in any city anywhere in the world and at any time on any day - no reservations required, according to the website.
Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Cost: $25
Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Jan. 28: Community Craft Swap
Clean out your stashes and bring them to this community event to swap, trade and or share unused (and gently used) art & craft supplies.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Cost: FREE
KILLEEN
Killeen Civic and Conference, 3601 S. W.S. Young Dr.
Jan. 28: International Lego Day
Killeen's Main Library and Copper Mountain Branch Library will celebrate International Lego Day at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cost: FREE
BELTON
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM439
Jan. 28: Pizza, brews, and Jazz!
This country pizzeria will have live jazz and lots of brews and pizza. Click here for more information.
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Cost: FREE
COPPERAS COVE
The Cove Theater, 111 W Avenue D
Jan. 27 to Jan.29: Jurassic Park Showing
The Cove Theater will be hosting a special presentation of the nineties classic. It's Speilberg's masterpiece Jurassic Park back on the big screen.
Time: Click here | Cost: Adult $5.00 | MVP $7.00 | Kids 3-12 $3.00
Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W Avenue B
Jan. 28: Polar Bear Plunge 5K
This 5K Marathon will be held at the Copperas Cove City Park join or be there to cheer those who participate.
Time: 8 a.m. | Cost: FREE
More on KCEN