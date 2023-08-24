Austin firefighters warn about lithium battery safety

Firefighters say to be careful with how long you charge lithium batteries and where you store them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are warning people about the dangers of lithium batteries. They believe one was responsible for a house fire on Wednesday.

The biggest message they have is to be careful with how long you charge lithium batteries and where you store them.

Firefighters say the fire Wednesday morning on Breezy Pass Cove was an electrical fire sparked by an issue with a battery charger for lawn equipment. They say the fire started in the backyard before spreading to the house, burning most of it.

Firefighters say the battery was left on the charger overnight, outside in the elements and heat, which is something you should try to avoid.

"We've seen a few fires in the city of Austin where they have our investigators determined it was started from that. And it's due to a battery that was plugged in continuously or a damaged battery," Austin Fire Department Division Chief and Shift Commander Eddie Martinez said.

While the batteries may not be all that big, they can still cause a lot of damage.

"All fires start small, so our smallest fires could end up being a pretty significant fire," Martinez said. "The quicker we can be detected to the fire, the quicker we can get resources on scene to help put the fire up."

Firefighters say you should unplug the battery once it's charged. Try not to leave it on the charger for an extended period. Store it somewhere climate-controlled and not outside in the heat. And make sure it's not damaged, with any bulging, holes or cracks.

As for Wednesday's house fire, the two adults and one child inside escaped and no one was hurt. But the family won't be able to return home for a while because of the damage.

