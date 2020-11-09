Little Debbie teaming up with Kellogg's for Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal

Their famous Oatmeal Creme Pies have been around as long as the company itself.

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — It's not April Fools' Day and this is no joke!

Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies are coming to a cereal bowl near you!

According to the company's Facebook page, Little Debbie is teaming up with breakfast giant Kellogg's to create Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal!

Yes, that's right there will be Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal! Stay tuned to our social media for more details. 😊 Posted by Little Debbie on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

"This is the Little Debbie snack that started it all," the company's website states. "Oatmeal Creme Pies have been satisfying families since 1960 as the very first snack baked under the Little Debbie brand name. Whole grain oats, molasses, and irresistible creme filling combine to create this classic treat."