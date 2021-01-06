Little Nolan Road bridge closed until further notice

KILLEEN, Texas — The Little Nolan Road bridge, located near Cunningham Road, is closed until further notice to repair the bridge and drainage infrastructure, the City of Killeen said in a press release June 2.
The city said traffic will be detoured indefinitely and that motorists should anticipate the closure, use caution and obey traffic control devices.
Access to Little Nolan Road west of the bridge will be available via WS Young Drive and Cunningham Road. Access to Little Nolan Road east of the bridge is available via Stan Schlueter Loop.