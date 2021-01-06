Little Nolan Road bridge closed until further notice

The City of Killeen said the bridge will be closed and traffic detoured as the city works to repair the bridge and drainage infrastructure.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Little Nolan Road bridge, located near Cunningham Road, is closed until further notice to repair the bridge and drainage infrastructure, the City of Killeen said in a press release June 2.

The city said traffic will be detoured indefinitely and that motorists should anticipate the closure, use caution and obey traffic control devices.