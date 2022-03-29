LIVE BLOG | Crittenberg Complex Fire over 50% contained

6 News is following any updates regarding the Crittenberg Complex Fire. You can find those updates below.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Tuesday, March 29

5 p.m. -- Fort Hood officials say the Crittenberg Complex Fire is being held to its current 33,175 acres burned. They said on post, the fire is 55% contained and off post, it is 50% contained.

Before noon -- West Volunteer Fire Department is calling on the public's help as they take donations for supplies for firefighters battling wildfires in Central Texas.

"...the community is asked to help fill the department trailer with Gatorade or bottled water. The trailer will be taken to the Killeen area to support firefighters with these needed supplies," the West VFD Facebook page stated.

Firefighters from Killeen, Bell and Coryell and other parts of Texas have gone to help fight and evacuate those caught in the wildfire season.

Monday, March 28

9:46 p.m. -- Texas A&M renames "Crittenburg Complex Fire" to "Crittenberg Complex Fire."

*Editor's note: This article refers to the fire with the correct spelling throughout as given by the forest service.

8:35 p.m. -- Fort Hood officials say the fire is being held at its current 33,175 acres burned. It said on post, the fire was 55% contained and 50% contained off post in Flat, Texas.

East and West Range Roads remained closed to the public.

1:30 p.m. -- Fort Hood officials held a news conference with Texas A&M and the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services.

They said the Crittenberg Complex Fire started last week with a series of small fires on the southside of the installation in the training area.

"We are not 100 percent certain yet, but all indicators point to small arms fire and some motors may have caused the fires here on the installation. This was not caused by a controlled or prescribed burn," according to Fort Hood Cornel Chad Foster.

Due to a rise in temperatures and the direction of the wind, the fires picked up and dispersed throughout the installation, according to officials.

11:03 a.m. -- Texas A&M Forest Service tweets that the Crittenberg Complex Fire burned over 33,000 acres with 0% containment.

Update: the #CrittenburgComplex in Coryell County is an estimated 33,175 acres and 0% contained. Crews will be working to secure portions of the fire and working as directly as possible.

Sunday, March 27

9 p.m. -- Flat, Texas residents were told they could return to their homes, per Texas A&M Forest Service.

8:24 p.m. -- Fort Hood released an update saying federal, state and local agencies are joining the fight to help contain the Fort Hood range fires.

Firefighting capabilities include water airdrops by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aircraft along with military and Texas A&M Forest Service bull dozers and personnel conducting offensive and defensive operations to suppress and contain the fires.

6:42 p.m. -- Texas A&M names the fire as "Crittenburg Complex Fire" (later to update as "Crittenberg Complex Fire" on Monday) and says it consists of three wildfires that burned together.

Update: the #CrittenburgFire will now be named the #CrittenburgComplex. The complex consists of 3 wildfires that have burned together. The fire is an estimated 17,267 acres and 0% contained.

4 p.m. -- Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted that it was called to help assist in putting out the Crittenberg Complex Fire in Coryell County. It said at the time, 10,000 acres were burned and it was 0% contained.

Afternoon -- Flat, Texas residents were asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution due to Fort Hood's efforts to contain range fires.

At that point, the fire burned more than 19,500 acres and had 5% containment.

Saturday, March 26

No updates.

Friday, March 25

Fort Hood officials announced road closures on South Range Road to 53rd Street to Murphy Road because of heavy smoke.