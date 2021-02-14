Live Updates | Killeen ISD cancels classes Monday, Tuesday

With cold temperatures in the area already, sleet and snow are expected to roll in as the day continues.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: Take a look at the live radar to track the winter storm moving in.

Central Texas is waking up Sunday morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s and under a Winter Storm Warning. Weather conditions are expected to continue deteriorating throughout the day as sleet and snow move in.

The 6 News Weather Team is tracking the historic winter storm at all hours. Take a look at the forecast for the latest storm developments.

School Plans

Numerous Central Texas school districts were already set to have Monday, Feb. 15 off in honor of Presidents' Day. Others who haven't designated Feb. 15 as a day off are now doing so or are adjusting learning modes due to the dangerous storm.

Check our school closings and delays page for an updated list.

LIVE RADAR: Track the winter storm as it moves into Central Texas

Sunday, Feb. 14 Updates

1:15 p.m.

Killeen ISD announced they are closing schools Monday and Tuesday due to the cold temperatures and hazardous road conditions.

The district added that students will not be required to engage in online learning but are encouraged to log on.

Extracurricular activities and district meeting have also been canceled for the two days. The district said they are watching weather developments and will release more updates as needed.

Killeen ISD cancels all classes and close district buildings on Mon., Feb. 15 and Tue., Feb. 16, 2021.

Read more here: https://t.co/ySsnkzEKGp pic.twitter.com/FgbFsA6h93 — KilleenISD (@KilleenISD_) February 14, 2021

1 p.m.

County Judge Scott Felton issued a disaster declaration for McLennan County on Sunday in response to the ongoing winter weather conditions that are expected to worsen as the day continues.

Read more here:

12:30 p.m.

The Killeen Police Department said city services is attempting to sand roads, but that it is a "lengthy process." The department also added that roads in the city are "icy, most are impassable" and urged residents to stay at home and off the roads.

12:20 p.m.

The City of Killeen said via Facebook that its warming station at the Killeen Community Center is now open to those seeking relief from the cold. The city added that the facility has limited capacity and asks that you call ahead to make sure there is space available or provide alternatives. You can call 254-501-8889.

11:45 a.m.

Fort Hood officials announced the closure of several facilities due to the winter weather. The Clear Creek Exchange, Clear Creek Commissary and Warrior Way Commissary will be closed. III Corps Express is the exception and will remain open, according to the Exchange's Facebook.

"Pay at the Pump" will still be available at the 37th Street Express, Warrior Way Express, and Kouma Express.

11:35 a.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning of various lane closures on I-35 from 12th Street to N. Loop 340 in Waco due to the freezing temperatures and ice.

TxDOT said drivers should expect closures to last for the next 48 hours. They also warned drivers to stay off the road if possible.

11 a.m.

The City of Waco said residential and commercial trash collection will not run Monday and Tuesday. However, they are rescheduling pickup dates. Monday, Feb. 15 will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17. Meanwhile, Tuesday, Feb. 16 collection will be moved to Saturday, Feb. 20, according to the city.

Residential & commercial trash collection will not run on Mon & Tues (2/15 & 2/16)w/the forecasted weather. Don't worry! We'll reschedule: Mon moves to Wed & Tues moves to Sat. Thank you for your patience & thank you to our crews! More info: https://t.co/SGOKW7YXM3 pic.twitter.com/y8htCpGTBj — City of Waco, Texas (@cityofwaco) February 14, 2021

10:30 a.m.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid, is requesting that all Texans limit and reduce electric use as much as possible Feb. 14-15 due to high electricity demand.

Grid operator requests energy conservation for system reliability: https://t.co/SnWeJ5eihe pic.twitter.com/CtzuOxqzE1 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 14, 2021

10 a.m.

The Cameron Park Zoo said it will be closed for the day due to the winter weather.

9:30 a.m.

Marlin ISD said the district will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.