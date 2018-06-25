For people that want to up their game when it comes to livestock competitions, Tusa Show Cattle in Reagan is holding clinics that could give you the winning edge.

One June 27 & 28 Tusa Show Cattle will hold youth clinics highlighting what you'll need for show preparation and what it takes to win on the day.

A cattle's stance, hair, diet, temperament, breed, all come into play when competing and attendees will get the chance to spend one-on-one time with members of the Tusa family to help perfect their animals, and their own presentation.

For all information on the youth clinics and Tusa Show Cattle, click here.

© 2018 KCEN