Local airports minimally impacted by nationwide cancelations, delays

KILLEEN, Texas — Airports are usually busy this time of year, but as crowds and COVID-19 cases increase, cancelations and delays are slowing down people trying to return home.

United, Jet Blue, Celta, Alaska, American and Southwest all say they're having issues with staffing due to sick calls.

The major airlines say COVID-19 cases and quarantine are making it hard to follow scheduled flights and forcing them to cancel and delay thousands of flights nationwide.

"When you just barely have enough crews to handle the schedule flights you have and then they start having to call in sick and quarantine because of COVID-19 then it just takes a toll and I believe that's what's happened this week," said Mike Wilson, executive director of aviation for the City of Killen.

Wilson says there was a pilot shortage before the pandemic and now it's even worse. The aviation industry makes it work but it needs more pilots to turn things around.

Wilson tells 6 News the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was minimally impacted this past week.

Last week from Monday the [Dec.] 20 through Sunday the [Dec.] 26, the airport had one cancelation and five delays according to Wilson.

"It didn't impact us as much as it did at other airports in the country," he said.

If it's not a crew problem -- weather is stalling out trips home, too.

A winter storm on the west coast has planes grounded.

"A lot of people don't understand is the weather in other places can effect us because of the connections," Wilson explained. "You know if you're flight is coming from the northeast and we got a blizzard or bad weather conditions in the northeast than that can effect your connections here."

Wilson says the problems aren't locally and its hard to pinpoint exactly where they start but the entire aviation industry feels the issues because of how connected it is.