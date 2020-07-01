WACO, Texas — It's no surprise that construction along I-35 in Waco has caused headaches for drivers, but businesses are also impacted.

Twisted Root Burger in Waco opened its doors about four years ago, but after an I-35 construction project hit Waco, their business also took a hit.

"A lot of people do tend to stay away from this area just because they don't want to deal with all the construction," restaurant manager, Enrique Gonzalez said.

The biggest problem for their customers, according to Gonzalez, is trying to get to their location. So, they've put up a billboard along I-35 in hopes of attracting customers with a little added humor.

The billboard reads "construction" with a thumbs down emoji and below that "our burgers" followed by a thumbs up emoji. So far, Gonzalez said it has worked.

"We've actually seen a lot more people coming in and we're just trying to lighten up the mood," Gonzalez said.

Betty Allen has lived in Waco for about 70 years and said she hopes there will be a big difference once construction is completed.

"I know that it is necessary. It is inconvenient, but you know we'll all live through it," Allen said.

Some drivers, like Willy Navejas, said they try to avoid the area as much as possible.

"It's kind of hectic you know trying to get to the other side. For lunch time we only get thirty minutes," Navejas said.

TxDOT notifies all businesses of any new changes, and Gonzalez said he's just looking forward to the project being completed.

"We're positive and optimistic about you know people finding a way to us," Gonzalez said.

