Local business owners gear up for Small Business Saturday

WACO, Texas — There's a push this year to "shop small" and support the businesses in your local community. It's a movement that's been growing over the past few years.

In 2018 people spent just under $18 billion on Small Business Saturday. In 2019, that number grew to nearly $20 billion.

Small businesses have take a big hit during the pandemic nationwide. In Texas, they account for nearly 99% of all businesses in the state according to the Small Business Administration.

Governor Greg Abbott shared a message urging Texans to shop local on Small Business Saturday.

"As our state responds to COVID-19, these businesses need our support more than ever. That's why I encourage all Texans to join me in celebrating & supporting our entrepreneurs and small businesses on Saturday November 28th and throughout the holiday season," Governor Abbott said.

Local jeweler Maggie Blair, owner of Margrit Co. had to pivot during the pandemic. Without a brick and mortar, she relies heavily on events.

"Right now, it's just been kind of a trying to survive as best we can," Blair said.

As small business owners, Blair said she's not just in it for the sales but to share an important message.

"Our earrings aren't just to be pretty, they're to change the narrative of down syndrome and they're to support people of special needs and that's our goal," Blair said.

Sthefanie Welch, owner of The Black Daisy boutique in Waco opened a second location mid pandemic.

"Right now nobody is coming into the store really and I'm having to rely on my online sales," Welch said, "which thankfully are really good."

Welch said she's anxious and doesn't know what to expect for Saturday.

"I'm hoping that people are just gonna show local owners big love because we really need it right now," Welch said. "I've watched so many people close their doors and we're fighting, all of us are fighting to stay open."