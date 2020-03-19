TEMPLE, Texas — Mike Dent has owned Wings Pizza n Things for the last 14 years. He said there have been some dark days in the past, but this is by far the darkest.

"In this business, a lot of people live paycheck to paycheck, sometimes day to day," Dent said. "It's sad but it's the reality and I feel so bad for these people and we want to make sure they are taken care of."

Bell County issued a public state of disaster on Wednesday. The decision makes it so no more than 50 people can gather in one place anywhere in the county beginning at midnight and continuing until further notice.

Dent took to social media by offering "Thirsty Thursdays" a day early. This post was shared over 40 times.

He made the decision to keep his dining room open tonight, based on trying to make sure his employees were taken care of.

"We're not trying to disobey anybody or anything, but at the end of the day, we all have bills to pay," Dent said. "I have payroll, sales tax. My employees have rent. They have the same bills that we do and they look at me like what are we going to do?"

Starting Thursday, Wings Pizza n Things will offer take-out and curbside delivery for at least the next seven days. However, this will affect the number of employees that will actually be needed at the restaurant.

"As a business owner, I have to make a decision of who I say no to," Dent said. "Who do I say I don't have hours to? My heart goes to the single moms that this is their only income that is used to working for tips."

Dent said he has a plan to put his single moms on a salary and pay them hourly, so they can have some type of income during this time. Despite the adversity he and other restaurants are facing, Dent has a message for everyone in Central Texas.

"Go out and support those local people," Dent said. "Still continue to purchase from them through the drive-thru, to the drive up. It might be a little bit of sacrifice, but we're going to need their help to get through this."

