ODESSA, Texas — A West Texas chef will be taking on a famous name this April.

Alejandro Barrientos owner and head chef of local eatery Curb Side Bistro, announced on the restaurant's Facebook page that he would be on "Beat Bobby Flay."

The episode will premiere at 7 p.m. on April 22 on Food Network.

For updates on this showdown, you can follow Curb Side Bistro on Facebook.