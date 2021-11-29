Local epidemiologist weighs in on new COVID-19 variant

Health experts said the new variant called Omicron is a cause for concern, but not panic.

TEMPLE, Texas — A new COVID-19 variant is causing some concern. Foreign travelers from several countries in Southern Africa are now banned from entering the U.S.

President Joe Biden said Monday, the new variant called Omicron is a cause for concern but not panic.

"There was Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and the deadly Delta that happened recently in the last three months. So this is coming to join the team," Costa Claver said, the chief epidemiologist at the Bell County Public Health District said.

Claver said there are still a lot of unknowns.

"They call it the variant of concern because it's a mutation mostly and how fast this variant is spreading," Claver said.

The World Health Organization calls the global risk from the new mutation very high, but health experts said it will be a couple weeks before they know how transmissible it is and whether it causes severe illness.

New Omicron cases have been identified in Canada and several countries in Europe.

"The mutation of the virus, yes it will happen and it's something that's normal. We remain to see are these mutations going to affect the characteristic of the virus and is this virus becoming more difficult to detect or difficult to control? That is the question that is under studies," Claver said.

COVID cases across Central Texas have gone down, but local health experts are still stressing the importance of vaccines.

"I think what's really sad about COVID right now is that it's largely a preventable death," Dr. Mark Elieson said, a hospitalist at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.

He said people shouldn't let their guard down yet.

"We are still seeing people critically ill and we are still losing people," Dr. Elieson said.

Although illness may not be completely preventable, Dr. Elieson said death can be.

"If you are vaccinated you can prevent death and we've seen way too many deaths in Bell County and McLennan County and in Texas and across the world and it's time to stop," Dr. Elieson said.

They both encourage everyone to continue using the same guidelines we've had in place like hand washing, masking, social distancing, and vaccinations.

Resources:

World Health Organization website: https://www.who.int/

Department of State Health Services website: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/

Bell County Public Health District website: https://www.bellcountyhealth.org/