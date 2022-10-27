Local farmers emphasize the importance of safety following death on Co-op in Rosebud

Local farmer Richard Cortese says there's much more to farming than meets the eye.

TEMPLE, Texas — A death on a co-op due to a problem with a machine is sparking conversation about farmer safety in Central Texas.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That's seven times higher than the national average.

Local Farmer Richard Cortese says some things happen out on a farm that people don't even consider possible.

"You wouldn't think of cow herds killing people but you get into it with a massive cattle and you're trying to sort them out and they get spooked a little bit you can get hurt real quick," Cortese, a former Bell County Agriculture Commissioner said.

He says deaths can happen more often than the general public would think. In Texas, tractors can cause some of the most trouble.

"We have more issues with moving parts like the park take off some tractors," Cortese said. "Like I said, those kinds of things. Whether you get caught up in a mud hole, you go to sleep on a tractor and hit one of those electric transmission towers. All kinds of things can happen."

Cortese says dealing with big heavy equipment is an issue.

Most farms rely on family work, meaning young kids having to carry a bit more of a load than kids who don't work on a farm.

While farmers risk their lives daily to put fresh fruits and veggies on people's tables, the best thing they can do to avoid problems is be overly cautious and follow instructions.