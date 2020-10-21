Watch Live | Local, federal law enforcement officials hold press conference in Temple

Officials are expected to talk about a federal crime investigation and related arrests that happened in Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — The U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Texas announced they will be hosting a press conference with local, state and federal law enforcement officials at 2:30 p.m. at the Temple Police Department.

According to a press release, the officials will provide information regarding a federal "violent crime" investigation and "multiple related" arrests. U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson and other law enforcement personnel will be attending the press conference.

No other information was immediately made available.