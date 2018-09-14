WACO, Texas — A retired Waco fireman was all smiles after he was invited to hang out with the Waco Fire Department Friday.

Mickey Pophin was born in Waco but worked as a firefighter in round Rock Rock. He had to retire after his battle with colon cancer.

Pophin donated three patches and a piece of rubble from the Twin Towers to Waco Fire Station Number One last year. On Tuesday, he said he was heartbroken after discovering those artifacts were misplaced.

Luckily, the items were just hiding in plain sight. They were found tucked away behind items on a display case.

After Channel 6 aired Pophin's story, many of the Waco firefighters realized they knew Pophin.

The firefighters invited him to the station for coffee and a mini reunion.

Waco firefighter Eric Riser said his heart skipped a beat when he saw Pophin-- it had been two decades since they crossed paths. Riser said the two trained together and both taught at Texas A&M Fire school.

“It took me a second," Riser said. "I walked up to him and I go 'Mickey Pophin!' So we started chatting again about some of those old days. It’s been pretty neat.”

Pophin also had the chance reunite with his artifacts he called his most prized possessions. He said he enjoyed spending time with the Waco firefighters.

“These are all my friends," Pophin said. "We came back together after twenty years. This is just cool."

Waco fire department officials said when Pophins donated his artifacts to the station a year ago, whoever received the items did not notify anyone they were there.

Now, the 9/11 patches and piece of rubble now sit in the center of the display case for all of Waco to see.

