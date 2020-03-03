HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — As the number of cases of the Coronavirus continues to rise across the US, so does the level of fear. Public places such as gyms have jumped into action to make sure they are doing everything they can to keep their facilities clean.

"We have members of the staff going around and cleaning everything that comes in contact with gym-goers," said Melinda Moss, a trainer at T3 in Temple.

At the gym, hundreds of people put their hands on the same equipment, and after, it is their responsibility to wipe it down. But, how sure can management be that people are doing that?

"I can't keep my eye on every dirty machine," Dominic Crique of The Fieldhouse in Harker Heights said. "So its sort of up to them."

Some gyms aren't taking extra precautions because they clean at such a high level to begin with.

"We have one to two people on our staff that clean from 5 a.m. to close," owner of D1 Waco Kevin Engelbrech said. "We have an outside company that comes in six days a week to clean for four hours as well."

While gyms have kept members up to date with all the latest on the Coronavirus, they also ask that if you are not feeling well to stay home.

"This is a place where so many people come and germs can spread super fast," Moss said. "If you are sick, please stay home and take a day off from the gym."

