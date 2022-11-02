Local flower shops busy as Valentine's Day approaches

When you walk into Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop in Temple, you can't help but to stop and smell the roses.

TEMPLE, Texas — There's major talk about Super Bowl Sunday, but don't forget: Valentine's Day is on Monday. One local floral shop says they've been busy taking orders to make the holiday extraordinary.

"They like the big bears, they like the big boxes of chocolates, or the fun balloons,” said owner Saleese Thompson. “We have beautiful glass hearts and things."

Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop is where all the magic happens. Employees have even named one room Santa’s Workshop. There you can see all kind of balloons, roses and Valentine arrangements being made.

"We plan a year out,” Thompson said regarding Valentine's Day. "We have been ordering flowers and have been so thrilled because they've all come in and are so beautiful."

From the small arrangements to the big ones, Central Texans are proving that love is in the air.

"We have been blessed to have a few people who want to knock it out of the park and we love doing that,” said Thompson. “We love making it super over the top."