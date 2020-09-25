Local funding still available for small business grants

Grants are still available for Temple businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple has extended the application period for small businesses to receive COVID-19 relief funding.

Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted, on a first-come, first-serve basis, the city said in a release. Businesses approved for relief funding are eligible for up to $5,000.

Grants are available for businesses with up to 50 full-time employees at the time of the application, or up to to five full-time employees with a low-to-moderate income owner. The city said businesses must demonstrate a loss of gross revenue as a result of the pandemic to be considered for funding.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus funds. The city has partnered with United Way of Central Texas and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to administer the program.