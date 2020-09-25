Local funding still available for small business grants

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple has extended the application period for small businesses to receive COVID-19 relief funding.
Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted, on a first-come, first-serve basis, the city said in a release. Businesses approved for relief funding are eligible for up to $5,000.
Grants are available for businesses with up to 50 full-time employees at the time of the application, or up to to five full-time employees with a low-to-moderate income owner. The city said businesses must demonstrate a loss of gross revenue as a result of the pandemic to be considered for funding.
The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus funds. The city has partnered with United Way of Central Texas and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to administer the program.
For more information or for applications, visit the United Way of Central Texas website.