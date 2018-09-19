Waco High School student Ericka Powell wasn't even 18 years old when she became a registered voter in McLennan county.

Powell was able to register early because potential voters under 18 are allowed to vote as long as their birthdays fall before election day. In fact, Texas law mandates high school principals offer students the chance to register if they are or will turn 18 during the school year.

Project Vier, a volunteer group part of the Waco NAACP, works to make sure high school seniors are aware of this fact and help them through the registration process.

"We want to make it convenient for them," Jackie Rhodes with Project Vier said. "We give them a card. We review it to make sure its complete and accurate, and they mail it when it's close to their 18th birthday."

The group also encourages these students become more politically involved engage with politics beyond voting to be informed citizens.

"I tell them this is a government of the people, by the people and for the people-- and they are the people," Rhode said. "If they want a voice, they need to exercise their right to vote."

Powell said she was grateful to the group for going to the school-- had it not, she may not have been able to exercise her right this November.

"Honestly, if they hadn't I don't think I would have gotten registered to vote," Powell said.

