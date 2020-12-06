TEMPLE, Texas — After a successful protest in Downtown Temple on Friday in support of Micheal Dean and his family, a local group "Wake Up Temple" is ready to take the next step.

Several of the group members participated to make that protest happen. Now, under the name Wake Up Temple, will hold their first official event.

They will hold a voter registration and education session on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Un-Included Club in Temple.

"Our main goal is to get people in here get them registered," Founder of Wake Up Temple Terris Goodwin said. "But then after that, we want to educate."

The group includes a diverse group of individuals who vow to dedicate themselves to the common goal of supporting and empowering Temple's black community as they work to ensure equity in education, economic growth and community safety.

Friday's event will feature voting registrars on hand (please have DL or last 4 SSN), voter education resources, local candidates invited to answer

questions (attendance based on availability), mail-in ballot applications available, coupons for Bird Creek Burgers and Peggy's Coffeehouse, rides available to those on the East Side of Temple (please message the Wake Up Temple Page if you need assistance with this.) and a DJ to entertain.

After an amazing turn out at the protest, Goodwin said this is the next step.

"Right now protests are being streamed from all over the world and I get it and that is awesome," Goodwin said. "But this is step two, you have to get educated on who the candidates are and where they stand on all these issues."

