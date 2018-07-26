A group of East Waco residents say they plan to file a lawsuit to claim ownership of a building under construction on Elm Ave.

The building is currently being renovated and this year was purchased by CrossFit Waco.

The former board members of the Eastern Waco Development Corporation said they have no issue with CrossFit Waco or the fact they're moving their gym from 8th St. to the building at 713 Elm Ave. -- they just want the building back into the hands of the community.

Members of the group said Waco businessman Tom Salome donated this long-closed Safeway grocery store to the community in 1998.

"He made stipulations that this was a gift and this building was supposed to be utilized as a mini mall, which would encompass different businesses," former Eastern Waco Community Development Corporation board member Thelma Evans said.

In May Linda Lewis, the current president of the Eastern Waco Development Corporation, said she sold the building to CrossFit Waco in an effort to revitalize Elm Ave., but Evans said Lewis should have asked for input from the community first.

"We want any business that wants to be housed in this building,” Evans said. The building belongs to us, the East Waco community. We're not concerned about who rents the building, what we want is ownership of the building back."

Channel 6 reached out to Lewis for a comment, but she said her attorney told her not to talk. For now, they've hired a Dallas attorney to figure out whether or not the sale of the building was legit.

Members of East Waco are being asked to attend a community meeting at the East Waco Library at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 to discuss the building's future.

