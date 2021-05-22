Central Texas salutes local high school seniors on their way to serve in the Military

Colonel Tom Clady will help her with her military career.



"We learn a lot of different things like leadership styles,” said Green. I am hoping that I can carry that over in basic training and show people what I learned in JROTC."



Clady spent years in the Army. In fact, he recently received the Our Community Salutes General Collin Powell Service Award.



"I was very honored to receive it,” said Clady. “I was very humbled. I served in the military for a very long time. I actually met General Collin Powell when he was the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff, so it was full circle."



Clady has been teaching JROTC for four years at Shoemaker High School. He said teaching students gives him another purpose in life. And it makes him proud when they make the decision to serve.



"I don’t really push them. When they want to, I help them. I make the connection for them,” said Clady. “It just really makes me proud because younger people in our country still want to serve. They want to do great things. You see that in high school they want to do the things to support the school, support the community so it is a lot of fun."



Green is excited for what the future holds.



"It is definitely going to be crazy. A lot of stuff in a short period of time. So I am interested to see what happens next," said Green.