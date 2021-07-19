'It's a pain. My house is not for sale' | Central Texas homeowners tired of getting cold calls from buyers

Local homeowners are tired of getting cold called by home buyers. But are these calls even legitimate?

MORGAN'S POINT RESORT, Texas — Central Texas homeowners are sick and tired of people asking them if they want to sell their home. Some families in Morgan's Point now get calls multiple time a week, and have yet to find a way to make them stop.

Cam Hansen told 6 News she bought her home in Morgan's Point just seven months ago in December and they already get calls. Since she just purchased the home, Hansen knows exactly how much the house is worth. That didn't stop one cold caller from trying to get a deal.

"They said it was worth maybe a hundred thousand dollars less than what it is. No way. I just think they are trying to lowball people," Hansen said.

Multiple realtors told 6 News Monday the offers are normally legitimate, but they come from wholesalers who may not even be licensed realtors. They said the wholesalers are generally trying to buy the house at the lowest possible market cost and then turn around and sell it within a matter of days. It can be easy money for the buyer, but realtors said it can end up paying the homeowner just a fraction of what the house is worth.

Of course, some homeowners have already explained they don't want to sell multiple times, and are now are just trying to get the calls to stop.

"I've blocked their number several times," Karen Koliha said. "They'll just come back at a different number.

"I'll tell them just a fake number sometimes," Hansen said. "'I'll sell it to you for a million bucks. Give me a million bucks right now.' Then they hang up. They don't say anything after that."

Hansen said she's still not sure if throwing out astronomical prices reduces the calls or not, but she's not sure what else to do.