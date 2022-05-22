'We come back each season': Temple man sells fresh produce from his home

"A lot of people like buying homegrown produce," Meske says with a smile. "It's usually a lot better to eat."

TEMPLE, Texas — Around Memorial Day every year Terry Meske prepares to sell fresh, homegrown produce right from the comfort of his home. Meske buys fresh fruit and veggies from local farmers and sells them to the community, who have been expressing major support since he announced his return on Facebook yesterday.

"They're just so excited that we come back each season," Meske told me. "I think that's the best part of it."

Meske said the community's support makes his contribution even easier. The smiles and genuine excitement when it comes time to pick up fresh produce motivates him, he said.

"We have a lot of regular customers. It's just, I love dealing with the customers," Meske told 6 News as he painted a sign promoting his homegrown produce. "It's just a yearly thing that we do and the customers seem to love it. So we keep doing it."

Meske said the job isn't easy and he knows every season has its different challenges, but even as the seasons change, his primary goal stays the same.

"I just want to get the people their produce," said Meske.

Meske will be open for business on Thursday the 26th and is excited to get back up and running.

He will be selling produce all summer until around Labor Day when he closes up shop again until the next Memorial Day.