Nampa dog park wants the public's help to come up with a new name

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa has a new dog park and the city is looking for input to pick the name. The park, located on Smith Avenue between Midway Road and Middleton Road is 9.5 acres.

"Help Name Nampa's New Dog Park! Last year we held a survey to ask for suggestions for Nampa's second dog park and we received over 100 ideas. Nampa's Volunteer Dog Park Committee has narrowed the list to the top five," a press release stated.

The five names are; Happy Tails Dog Park, Sycamore Hill Dog Park, Happy Hound Dog Park, Huckleberry Dog Park and Winston Dog Park. People can vote at this link.

The park will have a parking lot, paved walking trails, misting water stations, restrooms, open greenspace and a small dog area. People can learn more about the park at the Nampa Parks and Recreation website.

