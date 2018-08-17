Killeen — Killeen based non profit Bring Everyone in the Zone is celebrating 10 years of providing support to area veterans. The organization is made up of volunteers, trained counselors and peer specialists. Maureen Jouett got involved with the non profit back in 2008, she says it's a tough job but that it's worth it.

"We work over 40 hours a week and I'm not in it for the money. You know sometimes we stand between people and their darkest hour. What really keeps me going is that hardly a day goes by without someone saying this group saved my life," said Jouett.

The non profit helps veterans and their families with counseling, food, clothing, school supplies and even financial assistance for rent if needed. Last year the organization helped over a thousand vets and their families.

"It's good to be needed, it's also scary sometimes because I wonder where would the veterans be if we weren't here," said Jouett.

To honor the organizations work for the last decade, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra presented the group with a proclamation. Segarra also made August 11th "Bring Everyone in the Zone" Day. Governor Greg Abbott also presented them with a certificate of appreciation and so did Congressman Roger Williams.

"They were very kind to acknowledge the fact that we help a lot of veterans and we are very appreciative," said Jouett.

"We appreciate the work Bring Everyone into the Zone does for our community and in turn it allows veterans to help our community.," said Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.

Jouett is looking forward to the next ten years to come.

"I'm compelled to keep doing this because the people need us," said Jouett.

